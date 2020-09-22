Karam rejoins D&R Racing for IndyCar Harvest GP

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has announced it will field its No. 24 DRR Chevrolet for driver Sage Karam for the Oct. 2-3 IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with new partner, Oil2Soil, an environmentally friendly absorbent for oil and lubricant clean-up.

Karam competed with DRR earlier this year at the IndyCar GP and Indy 500.

“Earlier this year, we announced our team would run more races in 2020,” said team co-owner Dennis Reinbold. “We were at St. Petersburg ready for that event when the COVID-19 closed that weekend for the race. We then came back at the IndyCar GP for our first road race in seven years. I think we learned a lot about the road course car and looked to run another race. So, the Harvest GP doubleheader fit in well for our operation and we’re excited to introduce Oil2Soil to IndyCar racing. Sage also improved throughout the July 4 weekend and we believe he will have strong runs at the Harvest GP. We look forward to the two-race weekend at IMS.”

Karam is also eager to get another shot on the Indy road course.

“I’m very excited to return for the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Oil2Soil as a primary partner,” said the 2013 Indy Lights champion. “The DRR team did a great job preparing for its first road race in seven years and we improved each session we had at the July 4 IndyCar GP. We had bad luck in the race, but I think we showed that we gained speed with the No. 24 DRR Chevy.

“Our goal is to qualifying better from the July race. It was a physical race in July with the new aeroscreen and the hot temperatures. It will be cooler in October. I can’t wait to hit the IMS road course again.”

The Dreyer and Reinbold families have a storied history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dating back to 1927 when Reinbold’s grandfather, Floyd ‘Pop’ Dreyer, was a crewman in the Indy 500 for the Duesenberg team. The IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader also pays tribute to a storied IMS event, the “Harvest Classic” held in September of 1916. That event featured three races, all won by legendary driver Johnny Aitken.