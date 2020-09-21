Top prototypes, quality GT fields highlight IMSA Mid-Ohio entry

IMSA’s annual visit to central Ohio will feature 27 cars across three WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes. With the Pro-Am LMP2 category sitting out the Mid-Ohio round as part of its reduced calendar, fans will have eight Daytona Prototype internationals represented by Acura, Cadillac, and Mazda leading the show.

In the all-factory GT Le Mans class, the ongoing fight between the streaking BMW Team RLL and Corvette Racing entries, along with the Porsche GT Team duo, will place six cars on the grid, while in the Pro-Am GT Daytona category, 13 cars from Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche will comprise the majority of the field.

ENTRY LIST

Schedule (all time Eastern):

Friday 9/25

Practice 1, 6:10-7:10 p.m.

Saturday 9/26

Practice 2, 10:55 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Sunday 9/27