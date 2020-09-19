Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Trio of JGR Toyotas sent to the back at Bristol

Three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers will start at the rear of the field tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway because of inspection issues.

The cars of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones failed pre-race inspection twice. All three will drop to the rear during pace laps for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Hamlin was to start seventh with Busch starting ninth and Jones 20th. Hamlin and Busch are in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with Hamlin already clinching his spot in the second round. Busch goes into tonight’s elimination race 18 points above the cutline.

Hamlin is the defending race winner.

