Trio of JGR Toyotas sent to the back at Bristol

Three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers will start at the rear of the field tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway because of inspection issues.

The cars of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones failed pre-race inspection twice. All three will drop to the rear during pace laps for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Hamlin was to start seventh with Busch starting ninth and Jones 20th. Hamlin and Busch are in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with Hamlin already clinching his spot in the second round. Busch goes into tonight’s elimination race 18 points above the cutline.

NEWS: The No. 11, 18, and 20 teams fail pre-race inspection at @BMSupdates and will start at the rear of the field. pic.twitter.com/Pjo5NgtepF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 19, 2020

Hamlin is the defending race winner.