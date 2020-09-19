Sofronas, Daskalos, Gates, GT Sports Club winners at COTA

SRO America Motorsports veteran James Sofronas scored the Titanium class and overall GT Sports Club win at Circuit of The Americas on Saturday afternoon. Jason Daskalos was victorious in the Overall GT3 class, while Ryan Gates took the GT2 class win.

Sofronas, with over 200 SRO America series starts to his credit, led the GTSC field to green in the No. 14 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS Ultra. He immediately held off an early challenge through the 133-foot climb into turn 1 from Mark Issa, in the No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Issa was later issued a drive through penalty for moving out of start formation before the drop of the green flag.

From there Sofronas wasn’t challenged and opened up an over 10-second lead. Daskalos, in the No. 27 Daskalos Motorsports Audi R8 LMS Ultra, ran second overall, while Gates, in the 311RS Motorsport’s Gates in his No. 311 Porsche 911 GT2 RS CS, slotted into third overall in the race. The leaders all held their positions for the balance of the race and at the checkered, Sofronas crossed the line ahead of Daskalos. Gates crossed ahead of Issa and Jason Bell, in the No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS CS.

Results are provisional until posted final. GTSC Drivers now get set for Sunday’s Round 8, scheduled to go green at 1:15 p.m. local time. Watch the race live on youtube.com/GTWorld.

GT SPORTS CLUB RACE 1