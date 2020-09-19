LM24 Hour 13: Turbo trouble costly for lead Toyota

Drama has once again struck Toyota in the darkness of the Circuit De La Sarthe as the No. 7 Toyota TS050, which was leading the race by one lap, was wheeled into the garage. Kamui Kobayashi brought the car into the pits after being alerted to a potential turbocharger issue, and the team immediately went to work replacing the unit on the right side of the car.

While those repairs were being made, the No. 8 Toyota TS050 of Brendan Hartley took over control of the lead of the race. Rebellion also pounced on the failure to move its Rebellion R13s into second and third leaving the stricken No. 7 Toyota to drop to fourth.

In total, the No. 7 Toyota spent just short of half an hour in the garage and dropped seven laps behind the leading No. 8 Toyota.

Paul Di Resta in the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA still leads LMP2, but teammate, Alex Brundle, in the No. 32 ORECA, is catching him. The gap between the two is just 10s.

Forty-five seconds behind is the No. 38 JOTA Sport ORECA, Anthony Davidson behind the wheel.

The No. 33 HighClass Racing ORECA officially retired from the race. The team tried and failed twice to address a gearbox issue. They were the seventh retiree from the race.

James Calado, meanwhile, now holds the GTE Pro lead in the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488. Alex Lynn in the No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage was within one second of Calado for the lead of GTE Pro, but the fight for the lead has been interrupted by pit stops.

The battle between Aston Martin and Ferrari in GTE Pro shows no sign of slowing down and has been one of the more consistent and intriguing battles in the race thus far. Richard Westbrook holds third in the No. 95 Aston Martin Vantage, but has just gone a lap down.

The No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage has the lead in GTE Am over the No. 98 Aston Martin Racing Vantage. The No. 90 and No. 98 have been constant features at the top of the GTE Am leaderboard and the story is no different this hour.

The No. 88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR took a trip through the gravel trap in the Forest Esses. The No. 88 has been through the wars this race; they are the last car that is still running.

