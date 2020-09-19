LM24 Hour 14: 'Slow Zone' triggers flurry of stops

In a normal Le Mans, the sun would be on the horizon, but that’s not the case in a September 24 Hour where the crews still face a few more hours of darkness. The No. 8 Toyota TS050 of Brendan Hartley still leads the race over the two Rebellion R13s.

As opposed to the last hour where the LMP1 running order was flipped on its head, this hour has been stable.

The only real drama in the hour came when the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA and the No. 63 Weathertech Racing Ferrari came together at Terte Rouge. The two cars clipped each other at turn-in with both cars being sent into the gravel trap.

It was not clear who turned into whom, but one LMP2 car had just passed Toni Vilander in the No. 63 Ferrari, potentially hiding the No. 29 ORECA from Vilander’s view.

United Autosports still holds onto a 1-2 in LMP2 but their cars have swapped positions as the No. 32 ORECA of Alex Brundle now leads the race over the No. 22 ORECA which has Filipe Albuquerque on board.

Both of those cars pitted nose-to-tail during the slow zone for the incident between the Tertre Rouge incident.

The No. 38 JOTA, which also pitted with the pair of United Autosport entries, is in third. They needed to make an unscheduled pitstop to fix a problem with Antonio Felix da Costa’s seatbelt, that cost them about 45 seconds on the leading United cars.

In GTE Pro, Alex Lynn in the No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage has just pitted from the lead of the race to take advantage of a slow zone that is currently in place. That gave control to the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari and Alessandro Pier Guidi who was two seconds behind Lynn on track.

It is shaping up to be a two-horse race in GTE Pro between the No. 97 Aston Martin and the No. 51 Ferrari.

No change in GTE Am where Aston Martin with the No. 90 and No. 98 Vantages still in the lead. Jonny Adam is in the No. 90 now and Paul Dalla Lana is at the helm of the No. 98, both drivers halfway through their stint and on the same pit stop cycle.

The Am-rated driver in the No. 90 TF Sport entry, Salih Yoluc, has not driven in the night. In contrast, Dalla Lana, the Am driver in the No. 98 is completing his drive-time requirement, which will leave more time for the teams Pro-rated drivers later in the race.

The No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR is third but over one minute behind the No. 98 Vantage.

HOUR 14 STANDINGS