Peugeot 908 LMP1 memories with Bourdais, Davidson and Lamy

Peugeot’s factory LMP1 diesel program was a marvel of speed and engineering from the moment it was unveiled in 2007. Taking on Audi, the kings of Le Mans, with the twin-turbo V12-powered 908 HDi FAP, made for incredible memories as the French national team brought the fight to the German squad.

Although Peugeot’s turbodiesel LMP1 effort didn’t last long — the brand withdrew at the end of 2011 — and its final product, the twin-turbo V8 908, was far from loved by its drivers, there are tales aplenty to share. With the help of Sebastien Bourdais, Anthony Davidson, and Pedro Lamy, we can take a deep look inside the era and all the peaks and valleys that were produced.

From broken bones to shattering gearboxes to the miraculous finish on the 908’s 24-hour debut, our trio provides great detail on how the Peugeot LMP1 program was wilder than anyone imagined.

