Mid-Ohio caps IMSA fan attendance at 6,000

The upcoming Acura Sports Car Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio IMSA event will mirror last weekend’s Honda Indy 200 IndyCar weekend, with 6000 being made available to racing fans.

According to Green Savoree Race Promotions, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round scheduled for September 25-27 will welcome those who’ve “purchased event tickets, and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be valid for entry.

A very limited number of tickets remain for sale at midohio.com on a first come, first serve basis. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate during the race weekend.”

Like the IndyCar weekend, fans are required to comply with coronavirus-related safety standards: “In accordance with Ohio’s statewide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear facial coverings while indoors or outdoors on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course property. All spectators will enter the facility through Gate 1. They will also be subject to a temperature check and health screening upon entry. The CDC’s recommended guideline of at least six feet of social distancing must be maintained while on property.”