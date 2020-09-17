Crandon's Brush Run to be contested under lights

Crandon International Raceway will host its first Pro category night race at the upcoming 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run race weekend.

Originally set for Father’s Day weekend in June, the rescheduled Crandon Brush Run will now take place on September 25-27. The venue recently installed new infield light towers, which will illuminate the track’s primary infield configuration in addition to the Land Rush start.

“At the start of this summer the board of directors at Crandon decided we needed to having something new and exciting for our racers and fans to enjoy for the rescheduled Brush Run event,” said Crandon International Raceway president Cliff Flannery.

“Real night racing is as good as it gets, and now we have brought it to Crandon for 2020 and years to come. Fans can come for the weekend, the day or just for some good old fashion Saturday night entertainment.”

“The idea of finally adding night racing to Crandon International Raceway has been on the discussion table for years, and now was the time to pull the trigger and make it happen,” added Crandon promoter Marty Fiolka.

“Night racing in any form of motorsports is special, but the manicured grass, beautiful grandstands, tasty hot dogs and cold beer will make it seem more like a MLB baseball game. Everything is elevated at night, and once the fans see it for themselves they will be hooked.”

Crandon International Raceway has released a comprehensive 2020 COVID-19 operational plan to local law enforcement and health officials, as well as fans, racers and corporate partners, on its new website at www.crandonoffroad.com. Series officials in the Champ Off-Road will also be working closely with Crandon officials to ensure that all phases of the race weekend protocols are executed in an integrated manner.