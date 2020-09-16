Keselowski on pole for Bristol

It will be an all Team Penske front row on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole after his win last weekend in Richmond. He is the most recent winner at Bristol, having gone to victory lane in the spring race. Joey Logano will start second.

Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon will start third, fourth, and fifth. Chase Elliott will start sixth with Denny Hamlin seventh. Hamlin is the defending race winner of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Alex Bowman will start eighth, Kyle Busch ninth, and Aric Almirola 10th.

Clint Bowyer will start 11th. Bowyer goes Bristol — the postseason’s first elimination race — on the bubble. He is three points ahead of William Byron, who starts 15th. Matt DiBenedetto is the lowest starting playoff driver in 16th.

There are 40 drivers entered at Bristol.

STARTING LINE-UP