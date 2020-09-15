YouTube TV adds MAVTV Motorsports Network to new add-on package

MAVTV Motorsports Network has signed a distribution deal with YouTube TV that will bring MAVTV-exclusive motorsports content to the subscription streaming service’s newest add-on package, Sports Plus.

“It is an honor having MAVTV available on such an impressive platform, with such a renowned brand, and in the company of so many other great sport channels,” said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. “Our goal is to entertain YouTube TV’s subscribers with the greatest accumulation of motorsports programming available in one place in the world.”

Sports Plus includes seven sports networks for $10.99 per month. With Sports Plus, YouTube TV members will have access to unlimited grassroots racing from across the globe, including drag racing, late model dirt, tractor pull, short course off-road, drifting, ice racing and everything in between. The addition of MAVTV on YouTube TV comes as live coverage continues all month long with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships, ARCA Menards Series and MotoAmercia’s SuperSport series.