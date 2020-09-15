NASCAR crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at Richmond

NASCAR issued fines to four crew chiefs Tuesday afternoon for lug nut violations at Richmond Raceway.

Chris Gabehart and Todd Gordon each were fined $10,000 for having one lug nut not safe and secure on their vehicles in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gabehart finished 12th with Denny Hamlin in the Federated Auto Parts 400 last Saturday night. Gordon and Ryan Blaney finished 19th.

Bruce Schlicker was fined $5,000. There was one lug nut not safe and secure on Ross Chastain’s Chevrolet after the Friday night Xfinity Series race. Chastain finished fifth.

Lastly, Scott Zipadelli was fined $2,500 for one lug nut not being safe and secure on Austin Hill’s truck. Zipadelli and Hill finished eighth in the first Truck Series race at Richmond since 2005. The duo also earned the regular-season championship.