Hamilton vows to continue protesting after FIA investigates t-shirt

Lewis Hamilton has vowed not to give up using his platform to highlight what he believes to be right after wearing a t-shirt related to the Breonna Taylor shooting at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

The championship leader has been a central figure in Formula 1’s #EndRacism initiative, including helping ensure there is a protest before each race this season where all drivers wear t-shirts. Ahead of Sunday’s race at Mugello, Hamilton wore a different t-shirt that read ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’, with the words ‘Say her name’ and her image on the back.

Taylor was shot several times by police when her home was raided in Louisville in March. None of the three officers involved in the raid have been arrested or charged with a crime, although it was announced on Tuesday that the city has agreed to a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family.

Hamilton wore the t-shirt again on the podium after Sunday’s race, promoting to the FIA to review its pre- and post race guidelines relating to what can and cannot be worn. The governing body has its own statutes but is also a signatory of the Olympic charter, that states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted”.

Although sources indicate that Hamilton himself was not investigated regarding the t-shirt, he has since stated on social media that he will continue to use his global platform to try and influence change.

“Want you to know that I won’t stop, I won’t let up, I won’t give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank those of you who continue to support me and show love, I am so grateful.

“But this is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial. We can help make this a better place for our kids and the future generations.”