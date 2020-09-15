Guindi, Wm. Lambros, Skip Barber Race Series winners at NJMP

Johnny Guindi claimed another victory in Race 1 while series newcomer William Lambros took a wet-weather win in Race 2 in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series Round 2 at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

In a very wet practice and qualifying session, a Guindi/Lambros duel was already heating up. In qualifying, the two drivers traded pole positions until Guindi set the fastest lap of the day, securing the pole with a .279s gap to Lambros.

Dean Lambros, William’s younger brother, would start third, followed by Ethan Ho.

After a great start in a rainy Race 1, both Lambros brothers jumped ahead of Guindi, with William putting over a second between himself and Dean. But after a big spin in the Lightbulb, Dean would concede second place to Guindi who was closing in on the leader.

Showing great skill racing in the rain, Guindi would claim his second SBFRS victory in Race 1, followed closely by eRace Series rival, Tommy Cadwalader. Finishing just behind Cadwalader in third, David Adorno would make his way to his first podium, while series regular Ethan Ho wound up fourth.

With the track drying, qualifying for Race 2 was as exciting as it gets, with the top drivers consistently pushing faster each lap. Guindi would set the fastest lap, nearly a second faster than the next driver; but after being assessed a penalty from the stewards, he would find himself in unfamiliar territory: the back of the grid.

Ho would capitalize, claiming his first pole, followed closely by the Lambros brothers, William taking P2 and Dean P3.

Ho was able to hold the Lambros brothers off with a phenomenal start in Race 2, but all eyes were on Guindi, starting at the back of the pack. The Race 1 winner was up to sixth at the end of the first lap, was within striking distance of a podium finish by Lap 3.

On Lap 5, William Lambros found a way around Ho with a clean move to the inside of Turn 7. Behind the leading pair, Dean Lambros fended off Guindi’s advances for several laps, but lost his third place just before an incident in Turn 1 triggered a full-course yellow.

Heading in to the restart the order was William Lambros, Ho, Guindi. By turn 1, though, Guindi and Dean Lambros had pushed Ho back to fourth.

At the flag, William Lambros would claim his first SBFRS victory, followed home by Guindi, and Dean Lambros. Sadly, after a penalty was assessed by the stewards, Dean was dropped to last; Ho would claim third place, his third podium finish on the season.

After two rounds, Guindi leads with 132 points, Ho just 10 points back, while the consistent Cadwalader jumped up in the standings and currently sits third in the standings with 110 points.

For Round 3, the Skip Barber Formula Race Series heads to the home of Formula 1 in the United States – Circuit of The Americas – on Sept. 18-20. Follow the action on Facebook and Instagram (@SkipBarberRacing), and log on to www.SkipBarber.com/race-series/ for more information.