Fans will be allowed for playoffs elimination race at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Series teams will compete in front of a sizable crowd Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Tennessee facility given permission to host a number of fans similar to what was allowed for the All-Star Race in July – 30,000. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night race is the first elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs.

Bristol is hosting a Cup playoff race for the first time.

“We are grateful to those guests who are placing their confidence in us during these unprecedented times,” said executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell. “We want to thank our community and state leaders, our colleagues at NASCAR, and Speedway Motorsports owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith for trusting us to put on these historic events with playoff implications at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We take this responsibility seriously,” Caldwell continued, “and will work hard to ensure our team and vendors execute this event in the safest manner possible.”

Fans will be required to have their temperatures checked before entry and wear masks in all common areas. Masks can be removed when in the grandstands.

Fans are also allowed to attend Friday night’s Food City 300, the final race of the regular season for the Xfinity Series. There will be no fans in the grandstands, though, when the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series runs its playoff opener on Thursday night.