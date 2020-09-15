Camping World to return as NASCAR Truck entitlement sponsor

Camping World will return as the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series in 2021, the company and NASCAR announced Tuesday.

The series had previously been called the Camping World Truck Series from 2009-2018. Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World, made a brand switch in 2019 to highlight Gander with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and then Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this season.

Lemonis unveiled the updated ’21 logo on his Twitter page.

“The transition back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series demonstrates the continued power of NASCAR’s brand-loyal fan base and creates a broader touchpoint with fans who are RV and Outdoors enthusiasts,” said Lemonis in a statement. “We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019, and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion in November.

“The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner, and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans, and the entire Camping World family of brands.”

The Truck Series playoffs begin Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.