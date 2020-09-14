Preview: RM Sotheby’s Mitosinka Collection online sale

RM Sotheby’s will offer the Mitosinka Collection – the culmination of a lifetime of dedicated collecting and curation by Dennis Mitosinka, a noted vintage car appraiser and expert – in a September 16-25 online sale.

Offered entirely without reserve, the collection features more than 30 vintage cars – primarily pre- and post-war American classics. There will also be more than 400 lots of automobilia and collectibles.

For more, including additional inventory photos, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.