Omologato and DragonSpeed to offer 'raced' watches from Le Mans

Next week’s Le Mans 24 Hours endurance classic will see Omologato, makers of the world’s leading collection of motorsport-inspired timepieces, and DragonSpeed team up to offer a unique promotion – and opportunity – for watch collectors.

The Omologato “Le Mans Dragon” chronograph has been produced in a limited edition of 50 to mark the fourth participation at Le Mans by DragonSpeed, which in 2019 became the first LMP2 team ever to win WEC, ELMS, and IMSA races in a single season. The bold design incorporates features reflecting Le Mans’ twice-round-the-clock challenge, including Super Luminova hands and a 24-hour sub-dial. Online ordering is available at omologatowatches.com/lemansdragon.

The DragonSpeed crew will install eight Le Mans Dragon chronographs in the cockpit of each of its two LMP2 entries, giving the watches the distinction of having been ‘raced’ at Le Mans. Following the race, 15 of the Raced Watches will be offered for sale here. Each will be engraved on the back with the number and driver names of the car that carried it and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The last timepiece will be auctioned, with the proceeds going to Omologato’s regular charity partner, The Big Cat Sanctuary (www.thebigcatsanctuary.org.)

The distinctive Omologato logo will be featured on both DragonSpeed cars as well as the team drivers. The team’s black number 21 machine will be piloted by double-ELMS champion Memo Rojas, Colombian great Juan Pablo Montoya, and France’s Timothé Buret, while the lineup for the white number 27 car is led by Henrik Hedman, supported by Ben Hanley (in his fourth straight Le Mans with the team) and IMSA ace Renger van der Zande.

Omologato founder Shami Kalra said, “I’m proud to launch this innovative promotion with DragonSpeed. When the team approached me with the idea, I immediately saw its potential to capture the imagination of fans of Le Mans and the Omologato brand around the world. I wish the team the best of luck and look forward to a safe and exciting race – something we could do with in 2020.”