New iRacing Crandon game to debut at Virtual Crandon Pro 4 World Cup race

Coming one week after the 51st Polaris World Championship Off-Road Races from Crandon, Wisconsin, online racers around the world will be able to complete against each other on a new iRacing simulation featuring the sport’s “Big House.”

Jim Beaver eSports, in conjunction with Crandon International Raceway, is pleased to announce the inaugural Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Crandon Cup. Taking place September 12th at 12PM PT/3PM ET and streamed across Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube, the competition will feature virtual Pro 4 trucks on Crandon to celebrate the track’s release this week on iRacing. The event is open to all iRacers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Rules for the Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Crandon Cup are as follows:

• Class: Pro 4

• Layout: Crandon International Raceway Full (1.75 miles)

• Race Setup: Fixed

• Practice: 20 minutes

• Qualifying: 5 minutes, 2 laps, single-truck qualifying

• Heats: 5 laps, seeded by qualifying times, single-elimination format

• Main Event: 10 laps, 24 trucks

Grand Prize: Winner receives a set of four (4) Yokohama light truck tires and two (2) VIP passes to 2021 Polaris World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway (race weekend, parking and VIP passes only, no travel or accommodation).

The virtual Pro 4 truck that will be utilized in the event was built based on a scan of RJ Anderson’s real-world Pro 4 truck, a 900 horsepower all-wheel drive machine the young Californian just raced to a second consecutive Crandon World Cup victory over Labor Day weekend.

Since 2016, the annual Crandon World Cup has hosted the world’s best Pro category short-course off-road racers at the sport’s most iconic venues. Each Sunday of Labor Day weekend racers in the Pro 4, Pro 2, Pro-Lite, Pro Buggy, Ultra4, Pro Stock UTV and Pro Modified UTV categories converge in Wisconsin’s scenic Northwoods to compete at Crandon International Raceway to be crowned Crandon World Champions.

“Everyone at Crandon International Raceway is proud to of this new partnership with Jim Beaver eSports and iRacing,” said Crandon promoter Marty Fiolka. “We began this project just over a year ago, and the results really speak for themselves in terms of the final results. Fans around the world can now jump into a 900 horsepower unlimited Pro 4 truck and take on our legendary dirt track from the comfort of home. The new game provides the chance to immerse fans in the “Crandon Experience” all year long.”