Wallace to leave RPM at season's end

Darrell Wallace Jr. and Richard Petty Motorsports will part ways at the end of the season, the team confirmed Thursday.

“Earlier this morning, Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr. informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season,” said the team in a statement. “We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future.”

Wallace is in a contract year with Petty. He previously confirmed having received offers from other teams, including Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 26-year-old is in his third full year driving for Richard Petty, and is 23rd in the point standings with five top-10 finishes. Wallace made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with the team in 2017 as a substitute driver in four races for the injured Aric Almirola.

“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” Wallace posted on Twitter. “Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”