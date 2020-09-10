The Week In IndyCar, Sept 10, Listener Q&A

It’s the first of a two-part episode of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 3m11s mark in the episode):

“How successful do you feel the double-race format has been this season? Do you think more double races than a normal season will be a thing next season and if so, will this mean a reduction in overall events or will the season go on beyond the mid-September finish of recent years.”

“Technical question: I know downforce is measured in pounds, but when we hear a downforce number given for an Indy car, is that at a particular “standard” speed, since there would be more or less downforce depending on how fast the car is traveling?”

“If a driver only wins eight races their entire career but they are all Indy 500 wins, are they a Hall of Famer?”

Click here to listen to the full podcast.