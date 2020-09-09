IMSA LMP2 set for six-race 2021 schedule
Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images
IMSA LMP2 set for six-race 2021 schedule
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
28 minutes ago
IMSA will continue its cost-saving program with its LMP2 class by carrying the current six-race schedule over to 2021. With car counts hovering between two and five entries, the decision to retain the downsized calendar comes with the hope that more LMP2 cars will take part in the Pro-Am prototype class.
Under the custom format, LMP2 entries are welcome at the non-points Rolex 24 At Daytona opener in January before embarking on a shortened championship starting at Sebring and ending at Road Atlanta.
2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, LMP2
Roar Before The 24, January 22-24
Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 28-31
Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 17-20
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, April 23-25
TBA (Belle Isle, Detroit)
Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen, June 24-27
Road America, August 6-8
Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, October 6-9
Of interest to the litany of current or soon-to-be unemployed factory drivers is a change to the LMP2 rules that will permit a new partnership between the mandatory bronze-rated pilot and one platinum-rated driver for the full season.
LMP2, IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
14m
Ferrari will run a special livery commemorating the 1000th race for the team in Formula 1 at this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix. The race (…)
28m
IMSA has drastically altered its points structure for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin Pilot Challenge series, and its (…)
28m
IMSA’s Pro-Am prototype training class is being replicated in the big series as LMP3 has been added to the WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
28m
IMSA has scheduled 12 weekends of WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing for 2021 with a customary start in Florida and finish in (…)
30m
The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge returns in 2021 with a 10-race calendar, once again run as a companion to the WeatherTech (…)
1hr
NASCAR went head to head with the Kentucky Derby last Saturday night and came up second best, although it still beat its own year-on-year (…)
1hr
If Jimmie Johnson finds himself in an NTT IndyCar Series entry after retiring from NASCAR, it will bear the name of Chip Ganassi Racing. (…)
3hr
NBC Sports has announced the remainder of its telecast schedule for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series, including two more races on the NBC (…)
4hr
Kevin Harvick will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. Off his win in the Southern 500, (…)
6hr
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz are both closely following McLaren’s progress in IndyCar, with Pato O’Ward sitting third in the (…)
More RACER
Comments