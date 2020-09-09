IMSA LMP2 set for six-race 2021 schedule

IMSA will continue its cost-saving program with its LMP2 class by carrying the current six-race schedule over to 2021. With car counts hovering between two and five entries, the decision to retain the downsized calendar comes with the hope that more LMP2 cars will take part in the Pro-Am prototype class.

Under the custom format, LMP2 entries are welcome at the non-points Rolex 24 At Daytona opener in January before embarking on a shortened championship starting at Sebring and ending at Road Atlanta.

2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, LMP2

Roar Before The 24, January 22-24

Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 28-31 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 17-20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, April 23-25 TBA (Belle Isle, Detroit) Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen, June 24-27 Road America, August 6-8 Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, October 6-9

Of interest to the litany of current or soon-to-be unemployed factory drivers is a change to the LMP2 rules that will permit a new partnership between the mandatory bronze-rated pilot and one platinum-rated driver for the full season.