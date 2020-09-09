Gooding sets six auction records at Passion of a Lifetime sale

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Gooding & Company achieved total sales of $45.2 million at its Sept. 5 Passion of a Lifetime auction, and set six new world auction records for the Bugatti, Lamborghini, Vauxhall and Lancia marques.

The company also set a world auction record for the highest average price per car — $3,158,934. Gooding’s first-ever sale in the United Kingdom, conducted at the historic Hampton Court Palace during the Concours of Elegance, saw 14 of the collection’s 15 lots sold to achieve a 93% sell-through rate. Eight cars each sold for more than 1 million British pounds ($1.3m) in a live broadcast watched by bidders from 73 countries.

View more details of the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.

