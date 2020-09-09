10-race 2021 schedule confirmed for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge returns in 2021 with a 10-race calendar, once again run as a companion to the WeatherTech Championship at all events. All races will include both the Grand Sport (GS) class – utilizing race cars built to international GT4 technical specifications – and the TCR class.

The season begins with a four-hour race at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 30 and concludes Oct. 8 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The series returns to Watkins Glen International on June 26 for another four-hour race, and also revisits Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 3 and Lime Rock Park on July 17 after missing these venues in 2020.

The full schedule is as follows: