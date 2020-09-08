Mid-Ohio IndyCar capped at 6,000 fans

Ohio governor Mike DeWine has set the maximum capacity for this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio at 6,000 fans.

Announced Tuesday, tickets for the event, available at the circuit’s website, will be available until the 6,000 are sold; no tickets will be sold at the event.

“We greatly appreciate Governor Mike DeWine’s leadership and support in granting the variance to the sports order to allow a limited number of spectators to attend The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this weekend,” said race promoter Kevin Savoree. “Our team would also like to thank Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Interim Health Director Lance Himes and Morrow County Health Commissioner Stephanie Bragg for their guidance and time to review our plans.”

According to Mid-Ohio, only those who comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines will be allowed entry to the facility.

“In accordance with Ohio’s statewide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear facial coverings while indoors or outdoors on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course property,” it said. “All spectators will enter the facility through Gate 1. They will also be subject to a temperature check and health screening upon entry. The CDC’s recommended guideline of at least six feet of social distancing must be maintained while on property.”

Various support series will run on Friday; on Saturday and Sunday, two NTT IndyCar Series races will be held.