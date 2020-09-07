Montoya set to join DragonSpeed for Le Mans

Juan Pablo Montoya is preparing for another run at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

RACER has learned reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title-winner will join the DragonSpeed LMP2 team for the September 19-20 race, subject to approval by the event’s organizers.

The Colombian is slated to share the No. 21 ORECA 07-Gibson in LMP2 with Frenchman Timothe Buret and Memo Rojas from Mexico. Montoya’s inclusion comes after plans to make use of Brazil’s Pipo Derani fell through, leading DragonSpeed to approach the two-time Indy 500 winner late last week.

Although Montoya has yet to race with Buret, he’s spent countless hours in endurance competition with Rojas. As for Chip Ganassi Racing teammates, Montoya’s regular appearances at January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona during Grand-Am’s Daytona Prototype era had the CGR NASCAR driver paired with Rojas on multiple occasions; two wins were produced in 2008 and 2013.

Montoya made his Le Mans debut in 2018 with the United Autosports LMP2 team, finishing third in class and seventh overall.