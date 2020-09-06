Renault to become Alpine F1 Team in 2021

Renault has confirmed it will be rebranded as the Alpine F1 Team in 2021 to promote one of the group’s other car brands.

Alpine is a Renault-owned sports car company that currently makes one model — the A110 — after returning to production in 2017 as the brand was revived following a gap of over 20 years. Renault is splitting its group into four main business units as part of restructuring, and after it was confirmed team principal Cyril Abiteboul will head up the strategy for Alpine, the company has now announced a change of name for the F1 team.

The rebranding will also mean new colors for the team in 2021, with Renault’s distinctive yellow livery giving way to the blue, red and white of the French tricolore. The power unit will retain Renault branding, with Alpine cars running a Renault E-TECH hybrid engine.

“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers,” Group Renault CEO Luca de Meo said. “By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity.”

Abiteboul believes Alpine can be a race-winning team in the near future, courtesy of the new regulations that will be introduced in 2021 from a financial point of view and 2022 when it comes to technical regulations.

“This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport,” Abiteboul said. “Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colors to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility. These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines.

“The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motorsport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance. The implementation of the ‘budget cap’ will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value. Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”