The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 5

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 12m58s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (35m03s)
- General (1h08m21s)
- Fun (1h19m13s)
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
It was a fitting race finish for a track known as being “Too Tough To Tough.” The two front-running cars tangled with two laps (…)
IndyCar has today confirmed that next weekend’s doubleheader at Mid-Ohio is officially on: “The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will run at (…)
Spinning at the waving of the green flag, the No. 6 Acura now driven by Juan Pablo Montoya has come back to lead at the halfway point of (…)
Carlos Sainz says he was “shaking” after taking a lot of risks toward the end of the lap that secured his third place in qualifying for the (…)
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas say they warned rivals the power unit technical directive would not peg them back (…)
Sebastian Vettel believes Ferrari should have been smarter with its strategy to avoid traffic at the end of Q1 after qualifying 17th for (…)
RACER’S Marty Fiolka speaks with RJ Anderson ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon International Raceway. (…)Presented by:
RACER’s Marty Fiolka speaks with veteran motorsports broadcast commentator Ralph Sheheen ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon (…)Presented by:
RACER’s Marty Fiolka speaks with off-road racing veteran Curt LeDuc ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon International Raceway. (…)Presented by:
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole with the fastest ever lap in Formula 1 while home team Ferrari failed to make it into the top-10 shootout for (…)
Comments