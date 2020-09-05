Mid-Ohio IndyCar doubleheader is on

IndyCar has today confirmed that next weekend’s doubleheader at Mid-Ohio is officially on:

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next weekend, with doubleheader races scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13,” a Saturday afternoon statement read. “We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing action at an excellent venue.”

The release goes on to add that Green Savoree Racing Promotions will be contacting customers soon with guidance regarding event attendance.

Saturday’s race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race will be broadcast on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET.