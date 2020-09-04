IndyCar still waiting on Mid-Ohio decision

The NTT IndyCar Series, along with its teams, drivers, vendors, and fans, continues to wait for the office of Ohio governor Mike DeWine to decide whether next weekend’s proposed doubleheader at Mid-Ohio will receive permission to go forward with a limited number of fans. Without an approval to include fans, the event is unlikely to be held.

Governor DeWine has evaluated a number of requests to host outdoor sporting events with fans in attendance, and with a request filed in August to host something in the region of 10,000 fans for the Honda Indy 200, all involved with the production of the twin 75-lap races anxiously await word from state government on whether it can go forward with a live audience.

Meant to get under way in one week’s time for the September 11-13 event, Friday, Sept. 4, is said to be the internal deadline for the series to move ahead with the race, or inform its teams to remove the date from their calendars.

Along with IndyCar, the Road to Indy and its Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 teams are scheduled to participate at Mid-Ohio, as well as the Global MX-5 Cup series, which makes for a significant number of teams across the country left in travel limbo.

At present, IndyCar has no racing scheduled in September, and has the majority of October left open between the Oct. 2-3 Indy Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader and the Oct. 25 St. Petersburg season finale to propose as alternate dates for Mid-Ohio if the state does not reply with a positive answer by the end of the day.