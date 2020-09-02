Vintage Motorsport’s 2020 Sept-Oct Issue is now available

The September/October 2020 Vintage Motorsport issue is in the mail and on newsstands at Barnes & Noble bookstores. Check out the issue preview video below featuring a walkthrough from Editor-In-Chief D. Randy Riggs or read on to see all of the details about the latest issue from Vintage Motorsport. Click here to subscribe or purchase individual copies here.

On the cover is none other than “The King” Richard Petty’s favorite race car, the 1971-’72 STP Dodge Charger, the first of the Petty STP Dodge Chargers that ruled NASCAR in the 1970s. He tells why this particular Charger model worked so well on so many different NASCAR tracks. We also tell the story of how this STP Charger was discovered and how the 50/50 STP Red and Petty Blue paint scheme was born. Did we mention the peace symbol driver headrest? Yes, and you can read all about the car here, a Dodge fit for a King.

NBC Sports motorsport commentator Paul Tracy talks about his favorite race in the PPG IndyCar World Series — the 1993 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, where he won in a Penske PC-23 despite nursing injuries from an impromptu karting race with friends.

View more details of the issue at VintageMotorsport.com.