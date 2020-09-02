The Week In IndyCar, Sept 2, with James Hinchcliffe

It’s the Week In IndyCar guest show with Andretti Autosport driver, NBC Sports reporter, and co-host of Off Track with Hinch & Rossi’s James Hinchcliffe who joins in after the doubleheader at World wide Technology Raceway to dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week:
“What were your first thoughts when the producer told you to go interview Alexander Rossi after the debacle of the start in the first race?”
“James, any hope of seeing you back in a car in 2020? Andretti and Genesys have to be happy with you!”
“Hinch, your Indy 500 mask was awesome! Have you worn in it in public? I think you should get similar mask of other drivers and wear them like a hybrid Lee Corso/Leatherface while pit reporting. What says you?”
“I know James is a big fan of Jacques Villenueve, who used his handsome winnings from auto racing to have a solo music career. If James could karaoke with Mr. Villenueve, what are some songs on the playlist?”
“James – the last few years you’ve had a couple major gut punches. During both of them you handled yourself with such grace and humility. Can you share who and or what shaped your psychology and your scope on life?”
