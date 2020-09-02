Ribbs confirmed for SRX

Willy T Ribbs will suit up for next year’s inaugural season of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

The versatile veteran, whose career has spanned the full spectrum of American racing, becomes the sixth driver to be confirmed for the 2021 grid, joining a list that already includes series co-founder Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte and Helio Castroneves. The series is planning a 12-car grid.

Announced in July, SRX is conceived around the concept of short-format races on short tracks, using identical cars designed by co-founder Ray Evernham. The six-race inaugural season already has a TV deal in place with CBS Sports, which will broadcast the season in two-hour primetime Saturday night windows.