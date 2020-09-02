Performance Tech to skip Road Atlanta due to COVID concerns

The Florida-based Performance Tech Motorsports LMP2 team has bowed out of this weekend’s six-hour WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta due to COVID-related concerns. The decision also removes Performance Tech’s IMSA Prototype Challenge squad from the LMP3 race.

According to the team, the decision was made “after reviewing the mandated quarantine and travel restrictions that directly affect crew and drivers. The mandated quarantines along with the added risk presented by traveling to a hot-spot state leaves team principal Brent O’Neill confident in the team’s decision.”

With its withdrawal, the LMP2 class is left with dueling entries from Era Motorsport and PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.

“This season has been really difficult for everyone and is even harder for teams like us who have international members,” said O’Neill, who also confirmed the No. 38 LMP2 entry is slated for returns at Petit Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

“We still have two Prototype Challenge races left that I need my guys in the country and healthy for, so we’ve shifted our focus to Round 5 at Mid-Ohio. It’s always tough to miss a race but there are a lot of more moving pieces than usual so I think we made the right call by sitting this week out.”