NHRA confirms balance of 2020 schedule

NHRA announced today the remainder of its NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series calendar, which will feature six more national events to complete the 2020 season. The traditional “Countdown” format to decide the series champions has been dropped for this year.

“We are grateful to the loyal NHRA fans who have stuck with us during these trying times,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “NHRA plans to hold these next six national events to conclude the 2020 season. Thank you to our fans, racers, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”

Dates for the remaining NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series are as follows:

Sept. 3-6, Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 25-27, Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals presented by Pennzoil, St. Louis

Oct. 14-18, AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25, Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Dodge NHRA Finals presented by Pennzoil, Las Vegas

At the conclusion of the Dodge NHRA Finals in Las Vegas, the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will crown its four champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Due to the pandemic and scheduling conflicts, the three below listed national events have been removed from the 2020 schedule:

Sept. 18-20, NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

Oct. 9-11, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Nov. 13-15, Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

NHRA and its partner tracks originally planned to reschedule three national events but due to location and traditional climates, the below events (with their original dates) have been canceled: