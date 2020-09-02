HSR named sanctioning body of Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Historic Sportscar Racing has been named the new sanctioning body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca officials from both the track and HSR announced today.

In the new multi-year partnership, HSR will provide expertise in vetting entries for authenticity, competitor and participant registration and full technical scrutineering for both the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion.

Established in the mid-1970s, HSR is currently operated by David Hinton, who acquired majority ownership of the organization in 2012 in partnership with the late George Tuma. Hinton has served as HSR President ever since, and under his leadership the organization has seen one of the biggest periods of growth in the more than 40-year history of HSR.

“It is a true honor for HSR to be chosen as the new sanctioning body for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion,” said Hinton, who is also a regular participant in both events. “The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion has always been one of the most prestigious events on the worldwide motorsport calendar, and HSR looks forward to continuing the very high standards of race cars and driving we have all come to expect at this event.”

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com