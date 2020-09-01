Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in IndyCar, Sept 1, Listener Q&A

It’s the first of a two-part World Wide Technology Raceway doubleheader wrap-up episode of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 8m31s mark in the episode):

  • “Michael Andretti seemed especially mad at Zach Veach after he piled into that race 1 crash. Have you heard anything about Zach’s chances of staying at Andretti? If he leaves, who gets that seat? Hinch? Conor Daly? Kevin Magnussen? Scott Tucker?”
  • “I saw that Dave Furst is the new VP Of Communications for IndyCar. This seems to be a bit of a revolving door position with Curt Cavin and Mike Zizzo having the job the past couple of years and Zizzo in the role for a short time. Any insight on this?”
  • “Do you think RHR & Colton Herta are justified in their frustrations with RVK? Is he angering other members of the paddock as well, or just the Andretti Autosport duo?”
  • “It seems like I notice articles on RACER.com reporting NASCAR teams failing post race tech and associated penalties issued at a much higher rate than IndyCar. Any reason to the seemingly perfect tech inspection record by IndyCar teams, is it under-reported or are penalties dished out in a hushed manner? Also, what’s the best instance of bending the rules or fooling tech inspectors you ever saw?”

