The Week in IndyCar, Sept 1, Listener Q&A

It’s the first of a two-part World Wide Technology Raceway doubleheader wrap-up episode of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 8m31s mark in the episode):
“Michael Andretti seemed especially mad at Zach Veach after he piled into that race 1 crash. Have you heard anything about Zach’s chances of staying at Andretti? If he leaves, who gets that seat? Hinch? Conor Daly? Kevin Magnussen? Scott Tucker?”
“I saw that Dave Furst is the new VP Of Communications for IndyCar. This seems to be a bit of a revolving door position with Curt Cavin and Mike Zizzo having the job the past couple of years and Zizzo in the role for a short time. Any insight on this?”
“Do you think RHR & Colton Herta are justified in their frustrations with RVK? Is he angering other members of the paddock as well, or just the Andretti Autosport duo?”
“It seems like I notice articles on RACER.com reporting NASCAR teams failing post race tech and associated penalties issued at a much higher rate than IndyCar. Any reason to the seemingly perfect tech inspection record by IndyCar teams, is it under-reported or are penalties dished out in a hushed manner? Also, what’s the best instance of bending the rules or fooling tech inspectors you ever saw?”
