Crandon Off-Road World Championships set for Labor Day weekend

It has been almost a full year since Crandon International Raceway fans have been able to enjoy the visceral excitement of world-class off-road racing at the sport’s most celebrated and historic track. Thankfully for many, that wait will end just in time for next weekend’s Labor Day holiday.

Crandon’s gates are scheduled to open on Wednesday, September 2 for the 51st annual Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races. The news comes just weeks after the track announced that both of its upcoming September off-road racing events will take place. June’s rescheduled 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run weekend – normally the traditional Midwest off-road season kick-off – is set for the Crandon “Big House” Sept. 25-27.

Off-road racing’s oldest and most historic short-course event, the Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races, will see its grass-filled Camp Crandon open on noon, Wednesday, Sept. 2. A full day of practice on Thursday will be the perfect prelude to a packed weekend of 26 Champ Off-Road Pro and Sportsman class races, as well as two feature events for Ultra4’s King of the Hammers stars on Saturday night and Sunday.

For the fifth time since its inaugural running in 2016, on September 6, Crandon International Raceway will once again host its annual “World Cup Sunday.” Created as a non-denominational “Super Bowl” of short-course off-road racing, the Crandon World Cup has been instrumental in bringing together the world’s best Pro category racers from the west coast and Midwest for one special day of all-out, no points competition. This year’s Crandon World Cup will feature eight races to crown Crandon World Champions in Pro 4, Pro 2, Pro-Lite, Pro Buggy, Ultra4, Pro Mod SxS, Pro Stock SxS and Pro 450 Mod Kart categories.

The weekend will culminate in the always dramatic Crandon Cup race, an all-out competition that pits unlimited Pro 2 versus Pro 4 trucks in a staggered time start. Last year California short-course phenom RJ Anderson took home a whopping $50,000 first place cash prize as well as a custom engraved Henry rifle as the Crandon Cup’s big winner.

Another crowd favorite is sure to be Saturday night’s one hour Ultra4 race. Held at Crandon’s revised Ultra Cross Course (located just east of Camp Crandon), last year’s inaugural event was an unexpected success as the highly modified all-wheel drive unlimited Ultra 4 vehicles took on massive rock obstacles, twisting forest trails and parts of Crandon’s legendary short-course track all under the lights.

“In so many ways this year has been challenging to our racers, fans and corporate sponsors…and that’s an understatement,” said Crandon International Raceway President Cliff Flannery. “All we can do now is to go racing Crandon-style come Labor Day weekend. Sure, there will be some changes here at the track, but the bottom line is that we are going to host our guests the best way we possibly can – just like we have for the last 51 years. It’s time for all of us to enjoy some fun with family and friends.”

Crandon International Raceway released a comprehensive 2020 COVID-19 operational plan to local law enforcement and health officials, as well as fans, racers and corporate partners, on its new website at www.crandonoffroad.com. Series officials in the Champ Off-Road and Ultra4 series will also be working closely with Crandon officials to ensure that all phases of the race weekend protocols are executed in an integrated manner.

The staff at Crandon International would like to again extend a heartfelt thank you to Forest County Sheriff John Dennee and Health Director Jacee Shepard for helping make the 2020 season at Crandon possible.