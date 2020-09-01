Byron confirmed at Hendrick Motorsports through 2022

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Matt Thacker / Motorsport Images

NASCAR

William Byron has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through 2022.

Byron inked the new deal before his win at Daytona International Speedway, and it was announced Tuesday afternoon. The 22-year-old is in his third season with the organization after moving to the Cup level in 2018, earning Rookie of the Year honors. In 98 career starts, Byron has five poles, 26 top-10 finishes, seven top-five finishes, and one win.

“It’s been a fun ride so far with @TeamHendrick, and I’m excited to finally share that I’m signed up through 2022 in the No. 24!” Byron wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for all the support. Now let’s go to Darlington and lock ourselves into the next round of the #NASCARPlayoffs.”

Byron will remain teammates with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. Elliott is also signed through the 2022 season and Bowman through 2021. Hendrick Motorsports has yet to announce plans for the No. 48 Chevrolet with Jimmie Johnson retiring at the end of the season.

