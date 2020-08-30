MacNeil and Millstein on pole for race 2 at COTA

IndyCar 17m ago
O'Ward, AMSP continue to impress
Pato O’Ward doesn’t have that first IndyCar victory yet but he’s certainly got the attention of the upper echelon of the IndyCar (…)
Ferrari Challenge 41m ago
MacNeil, Millstein again victorious at COTA
Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli completed the fourth round of its North America championship with aplomb as drivers enjoyed their second (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
"This is not how I want to go out" - Kanaan
Contractually, it was the last race of 2020 for Tony Kanaan but it’s not going to be the swansong for the 45-year-old veteran if he has (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
"We can't give up on the championship yet” - Newgarden
Prior to his win at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, Josef Newgarden’s chances of earning back-to-back NTT IndyCar Series (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Knaus breaks through...without Jimmie
Going to victory lane Saturday night at Daytona was a first for Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron. In his third full season, (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Newgarden recharges title hopes with WTTR Race 2 win
It started late after a safety vehicle spilled oil on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway, and was decided by race strategy rather (…)
SRO America 2hr ago
Blackstock/Hindman continue GT World Challenge America dominance
The Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX team of Shelby Blackstock and Trent Hindman continued their GT World Challenge America powered by (…)
SRO America 2hr ago
Cooper closes out Pirelli GT4 America Sprint weekend with win
Race 2 winner Spencer Pumpelly and his No. 66 TRG LaSalle Solutions Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 brought the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint field to (…)
North American Racing 3hr ago
Clint Vahsholtz wins overall at Pikes Peak
Veteran hillclimber Clint Vahsholtz claimed overall and Open Wheel division honors in the 98th running of the Pikes Peak International (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Hamilton understands fan restlessness over Mercedes domination
Lewis Hamilton expressed some ambivalence after winning his 89th race at the Belgian Grand Prix, admitting that Mercedes’ dominance might (…)
