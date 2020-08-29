Power and Sato split WWT IndyCar poles

Will Power got back in the groove and Takuma Sato never left it as they captured the pole positions Saturday for the IndyCar doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Power turned a first lap of 182.394 mph in the No. 12 Verizon Penske Chevy to earn the No. 1 starting spot for Saturday’s opening 250-miler while Sato hung it out on his second lap with a 182.499 mph in the No. 30 RLL Honda to take pole for Sunday’s race.

“It feels good — it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the pole on an oval,” said Power, who now has 59 career poles and is a former winner here on the 1.2-mile oval, where he’ll start third in tomorrow’s Race 2.

Coming off his second victory at Indianapolis, Sato just edged Power’s Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for Sunday’s catbird seat.

“Our aim was just to be in the first two rows and my car was phenomenal,” said the 43-year-old veteran from Japan, who lines up fifth in the opener.

Pato O’Ward, who topped yesterday’s sole practice session, was stout on both of his laps in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy as he secured the outside of Row 1 in the first race at 182.076 mph and then his 182.280 mph circuit was good for fourth in Sunday’s show.

Newgarden, second to Scott Dixon in the NTT IndyCar Series point standings with six races remaining, lines up sixth and second in his Penske Chevy while five-time champ Dixon goes from the third and sixth slots in his No. 9 PNC Bank Ganassi Honda.

Coverage of Saturday’s Race 1 begins at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

RACE 1 LINE-UP

RACE 2 LINE-UP