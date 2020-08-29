First TC America win for Smithson in Race 2 at Road America

Polewinner Scott Smithson and the No. 17 DXDT Racing Honda Civic Type-R TCR brought the field to the green flag, with Tim Lewis Jr in the No. 55 KMW Motorsports w/ TMR Engineering Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR jumping from fourth to second in class going into Turn 1.

But as the field approached Turn 5, Olivia Askew (No. 29 DXDT Racing Honda Civic Type-R TCR) spun and was collected by teammate CJ Moses in the No. 04 entry.

The TC field all squeezed through, but as they entered Turn 6, championship leader Johan Schwartz (No. 31 Hard Motorsport BMW M240iR) went wide and dropped three positions to eighth in class just before the safety car was called for the previously mentioned Turn 5 incident.

As the field paced behind the safety car, Smithson led TCR, Toby Grahovec in the No. 26 Classic BMW M240iR led TC, and Kevin Boehm in the No. 9 Boehm Racing Honda Civic Si led TCA.

The race went back to green with 29 minutes remaining, Lewis Jr. drag racing into the overall lead over Smithson, and Victor Gonzalez Jr. (No. 99 VGMC Honda Civic Type-R TCR) getting past Tyler Maxson (No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TCR) into third overall.

At the end of the lap, though, Maxson rolled onto pit lane, mechanical issues ending his streak of nine consecutive race wins on the season.

On the next lap, Gonzalez Jr. eased past Smithson for second in TCR, and set off in pursuit of Lewis.

In TC, Race 1 winner James Clay (No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW M240iR) powered past Grahovec into the class lead with Bryson Lew (No. 27 Classic BMW M240iR) in third.

With 23 minutes on the clock, Gonzalez Jr. dove inside Lewis Jr. at Turn 5, grabbing the TCR and overall lead, the top three all running nose to tail.

In TCA, Boehm stayed out in front of pursuing Tomas Mejia (No. 60 MINI JCW Team MINI Cooper) and Jonathan Newcombe (No. 178 VGMC Honda Civic Si).

Both TCA championship leaders, Tyler Gonzalez (No. 57 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster Turbo) and Mark Pombo (No. 63 MINI JCW Team MINI Cooper) retired with mechanical issues.

With 17 minutes remaining, Smithson charged past Lewis Jr. for second in TCR. The TC field also saw a change with Chandler Hull (No. 94 BimmerWorld BMW M240iR) passing Lew for third in class.

At the same time, Schwartz, who had worked his way back through the field, also got past Lew for fourth in TC with a strong pass on the outside of Turn 6.

In TCA, PJ Groenke (No. 25 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS) passed Newcombe for third in class and started to chase down Mejia in second.

With 10 minutes remaining, TCR leader Gonzalez Jr. suffered a puncture and was forced to pit, Smithson inheriting a lead he would hold to the finish. Lewis Jr. moved back to second and CJ Moses, recovering from the early-race incident, grabbed third.

Smithson cruised to the checkered, taking his first TC America TCR victory. Gonzalez Jr., though, ended up with race fastest lap and will start from the pole in tomorrow’s Race 3.

With 2m remaining, Groenke went for a pass on Mejia for second in TCA, but ran wide at Turn 5, giving third place back to Newcombe and fourth place to Caleb Bacon (No. 18 CB Motorsports Hyundai Veloster Turbo). Later on the same lap, Groenke crashed at Canada Corner and fell down through the order.

On the final lap, the TC class battle raged on, Chandler Hull moving past Grahovec into second, then attacking his teammate, Clay, for the lead. Clay did not flinch and held on for his second class win of the weekend. Schwartz would also get past Grahovec to complete the podium on a fantastic recovery drive after his early-race mistake.

Boehm would cruise to the TCA class win, ahead of Mejia and Newcombe.

TCT / TCA / TC RESULTS RACE2 (PROVISIONAL)

