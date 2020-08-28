IndyCar hires Furst as new vp of communications

Dave Furst, a cornerstone of Indianapolis sportscasting for 23 years, is the new vice president of communications for the NTT IndyCar series.

Furst, a native of Newburgh, Indiana who went to Indiana University, joined ABC-affiliate Channel 6 in 1997, became sports director four years later and many of his 25 Emmys were for his work during May with his Trackside 6 features and interaction with Tony Kanaan. He’s also worked for the IMS radio network (pictured above in that role, interviewing Santino Ferrucci starting in 2008 and also was part of the IMS public address network.

But his nightly and weekend shows with Indy 500 winner Kanaan during May are what really helped spark his enthusiasm.

“I’m glad he’s gone, now I have the entire month of May show for me,” said Kanaan with a laugh. “But it’s seriously a great day for IndyCar racing because Dave has knowledge and passion and the respect of everyone in the paddock.”

Despite covering the Pacers, Colts, IU, Purdue and high school sports, Furst became enamored with IndyCar racing and befriended legends like Parnelli Jones, A.J. Foyt, Bobby Unser and Johnny Rutherford. His passion for racing was evident when he would drive to Milwaukee or Detroit or Mid-Ohio on his weekends off to do reports for Channel 6.

“We’re excited to add Dave’s valuable experience, strong work ethic and tremendous passion for IndyCar racing to our team,” said IndyCar in a prepared statement. “We expect his contributions and leadership will be extremely beneficial as we work to raise the profiles of our drivers and teams.”

Furst begins his new job Sept. 10.