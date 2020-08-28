Franchitti set to drive IndyCar two-seater at WWT Raceway

Dario Franchitti will return to an IndyCar cockpit at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly known as Gateway) this weekend as the driver of Honda’s two-seater.

The three-time Indy 500 winner and four-time series champion was forced to retire after sustaining a severe concussion along with other injuries in a crash at Houston in 2013. He has since participated in demonstrations of assorted historic race cars.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar, especially one with Honda power, although I certainly didn’t expect to have a passenger,” said Franchitti, who will chauffeur former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson before the second race of this weekend’s doubleheader.

“It will be fun to return to the track here at St. Louis, since I believe this is the place where I led an IndyCar race for the first time, back in 1997.”

Beyond his two-seater duties, Franchitti will continue his regular role as a driving coach and advisor at the Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing team, working with team drivers Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson.