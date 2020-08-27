Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Aug 27, with Pruett & Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars podcast returns with another episode driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 4m08s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (43m11s)
  • General (1h24m48s)
  • Fun (1h44m44s)

