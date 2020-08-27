The Week In Sports Cars, Aug 27, with Pruett & Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars podcast returns with another episode driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (starts at 4m08s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (43m11s)
- General (1h24m48s)
- Fun (1h44m44s)
