Donohue sets pace in Pikes Peak qualifying

David Donohue set the fastest time in the third day of qualifying for Sunday’s 98th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Driving a 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport in the Time Attack 1 class, Donohue’s best run of 3m55.942s set the pace among the 18 vehicles to post a time on the lower section of the course that is used for qualifying. Second overall was teammate David Donner in a similar car, at 3m59.702s, while Jeff Zwart set the third-fastest time with his Porsche 935-19, at 4m09.122s.

Derek Boyd was fastest in the Unlimited Division, at 4m09.802s in his 2008 Mitsubishi Evo X, while Blake Williams topped the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama division at 4m30.457s in his 2018 Porsche GT4 Clubsport.

In earlier qualifying runs, Clint Vahsholtz topped Open Wheel runners on Tuesday with a run of 4m02.986s in his 2013 Ford Open, while Wednesday’s runs for the Pikes Peak Open contenders saw Layne Schranz lead the way in his 2018 Chevrolet SS, with a best time of 4m08.455s.

Friday is an optional practice day, with Sunday’s race day on the full 12.42-mile stretch of the Pikes Peak Highway –which includes 156 turns and 4,720 feet of elevation gain from the start line at 9,390 ft to the summit finish line at 14,115 ft — set to begin at 7 a.m. Mountain Time. Although the race is closed to fans this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be streamed live in partnership with Mobil 1, on the Mobil 1 Facebook page.