The Week In IndyCar, Aug 26, with Bobby Rahal

1986 Indy 500-winning driver and 2020 Indy 500-winning team owner Bobby Rahal returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer listener questions submitted via social media on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s big victory at the Speedway with Takuma Sato, and opens with a story of a good luck charm that might have made a different in RLLR’s rise to prominence on Sunday.
IndyCar 1hr ago
IndyCar targets Sept 11-13 for Mid-Ohio double
The NTT IndyCar Series hopes to hold its makeup Honda Indy doubleheader at Mid-Ohio over the weekend of September 11-13. RACER (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Kanaan primed for new SRX series
Tony Kanaan is looking forward to the chance to hone his short-track chops when he suits up for the new Superstars Racing Experience (SRX), (…)
Road to Indy 4hr ago
USAC star Swanson returns for Gateway Indy Pro 2000
One week after making a sensational, winning debut on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, USAC Silver Crown star Kody Swanson will (…)
Ferrari Challenge 4hr ago
Ferrari Challenge NA marches on at COTA
The Ferrari Challenge series in North America is readying for its fourth round of the 2020 season, with teams and cars making their way (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
INSIGHT: COVID-era NASCAR races a slow burn for crew chiefs
NASCAR race day in the pandemic era has a great calm-before-the-storm feeling to Chris Gabehart. It’s been well documented how teams are (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Harvick, Truex to lead Daytona Cup field
Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green flag in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season at (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Fans welcome for SRO weekend at Road America
Road America is set to showcase some of the world’s top GT race teams this weekend as the World Challenge America series returns to the (…)
TV 7hr ago
Racing on TV, August 28-30
ABOVE: IndyCar oval racing rolls on with a doubleheader at Gateway A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
‘I feel like I’ve turned a corner’ - Russell
George Russell says his performances are only going to get stronger as his confidence has taken a big step forward as he gets to race more (…)
Insights & Analysis 10hr ago
Robin Miller's Mailbag for August 26, presented by Honda Racing/HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
