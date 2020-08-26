Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Aug 26, with Bobby Rahal

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Aug 26, with Bobby Rahal

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Aug 26, with Bobby Rahal

By 3 hours ago

By |

1986 Indy 500-winning driver and 2020 Indy 500-winning team owner Bobby Rahal returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer listener questions submitted via social media on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s big victory at the Speedway with Takuma Sato, and opens with a story of a good luck charm that might have made a different in RLLR’s rise to prominence on Sunday.

, , , IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home