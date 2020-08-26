The Week In IndyCar, Aug 26, with Bobby Rahal

1986 Indy 500-winning driver and 2020 Indy 500-winning team owner Bobby Rahal returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer listener questions submitted via social media on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s big victory at the Speedway with Takuma Sato, and opens with a story of a good luck charm that might have made a different in RLLR’s rise to prominence on Sunday.