Kanaan primed for new SRX series

Tony Kanaan is looking forward to the chance to hone his short-track chops when he suits up for the new Superstars Racing Experience (SRX), which is scheduled to debut next season.

The series, founded by a group led by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, is conceived around relatively short races on shorter venues, with a roster of rising and established stars from across the racing spectrum going head-to-head in identical Evernham-built cars.

Kanaan was among the first to commit to a driver roster that also includes Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy and Bobby Labonte, with more still to follow.

“I was first one they reached out to and that was awesome for me,” Kanaan told RACER. “I never got to race with Tony but he invited to Eldora a few years ago for his stock car race, and I think he liked me right away because I jumped at the chance. I knew I would get hammered, but it was a blast, I loved it. And this should be a fun competition as well.”

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner also sees the series as an opportunity to fill a gap on his long resume that was created when he was unable to participate in the now-defunct IROC series, which pitched drivers from different racing disciplines against each other in identical stock cars.

“I had a chance (to race IROC) but Michael (Andretti) wouldn’t let me run,” he said. “So this is going to be my IROC series.”