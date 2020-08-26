Harvick, Truex to lead Daytona Cup field

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green flag in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season at Daytona International Speedway.

Harvick, the regular-season champion, starts on the pole after his dominating performance last Sunday at Dover, his position in the points, and fastest lap. Truex will start second through the results of the performance matrix.

Team Penske teammate Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will start third and fourth. Aric Almirola will start fifth.

Starting sixth is William Byron, who goes to Daytona holding the final spot on the playoff grid. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, will start seventh. Byron leads Johnson by four points in the fight for the final playoff spot.

The rest of the top 10 starters are Alex Bowman in eighth, Ryan Blaney in ninth and Denny Hamlin in 10th.

Clint Bowyer will start 14th. Bowyer is not officially locked into the playoffs, but only needs three points to do so and could clinch by the end of Stage 1.

Matt DiBenedetto will start 15th. DiBenedetto has a nine-point advantage on the playoff cutline.

Tyler Reddick starts 18th and Erik Jones 20th. Chase Elliott starts 27th after his early exit last weekend at Dover due to an accident.

James Davison will make his first start on a superspeedway, driving for Rick Ware Racing. Davison starts 37th.

Brendan Gaughan will start last, 40th. Daytona will be Gaughan’s second-to-last career start in the Cup Series.

STARTING LINE-UP