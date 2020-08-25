Todt an enthusiastic visitor at American Flat Track Indy Mile

Having visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the company of IMS and NTT IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, and ACCUS president George Silbermann, FIA president Jean Todt was driven to the nearby Indiana State Fairgrounds. There the French former pro rally driver was a similarly enthusiastic spectator at the American Flat Track Indy Mile races, meeting with Flat Track CEO, Michael Lock, and attending races on both Friday and Saturday.

Todt is a flat track fan and signaled he may want to work with the sport in the future, said an AFT spokesman.

As always, the Flat Track Indy Mile provided spectacular racing. Among the highlights:

Reigning Grand National Champion Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) added his name to the list of American Flat Track legends to win at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center with a well-timed victory in Friday night’s Indy Mile I.

Second-year pro Brandon Kitchen (No. 105 Donley Excavating/TCD Suspension Honda CRF450F) outfoxed the most experienced riders in the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class with a dramatic final-lap upset victory.

After logging support-class podium finishes for years, Ben Lowe (No. 25 Roof Systems of Dallas/Bruce Lowe Excavating Yamaha MT-07) finally broke through to claim his maiden American Flat Track victory in Friday evening’s AFT Production Twins Main Event.

